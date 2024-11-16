1 man dead, car completely destroyed after crash in Doral intersection: Police

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Doral early Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened shortly after 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of NW 58th Street and 99th Avenue in Doral. The car appeared to have smashed into a pole.

Police confirmed to NBC6 that one man, the passenger in the vehicle, died as a result of the crash. The driver fled the scene.

Video captured at the scene showed the car's entire front windshield smashed and a tire sitting on the road among the debris.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Earlier Monday, the road was shut down. Police said the Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide unit has been contacted for further investigation.