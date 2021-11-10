1 Man Shot, Killed Inside Car in Lauderhill

A Lauderhill man is dead after he was shot inside of a car Tuesday night, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Lauderhill Police Department responded to the 1700 block of NW 34th Avenue after receiving calls of shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jonathan Marshall suffering from gunshot wounds, sitting in the passenger seat of a silver Mercedes.

Marshall was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspect or the cause of the shooting, but Lauderhill detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers.