1 person dead, 1 female juvenile injured in Lauderhill double shooting

Two people are in the hospital after being shot at in Lauderhill on Friday night.

According to a release, Lauderhill Police responded to a shotcaller alert around 8:34 PM at 3146 NW 19th street.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile female and a male with gunshot wounds, the release said.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health, where the female was treated for non life-threatening injuries, but the male was ultimately declared dead, according to the press release.

Police say they are actively investigating and asks anyone with information about this case to immediately contact the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700.