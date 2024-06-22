1 shot in Miramar; witnesses hear barrage of gunfire, see people duck for cover

One person is hurt after a shooting in Miramar on Saturday, police said.

The victim, identified only as an adult, was found in the area of SW 37 Street and SW 62 Avenue, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Authorities did not immediately provide more details about that person's condition.

Andre Lapalme, who was walking with his father in the park across the street, heard the shooting and called police. He said he saw others in the park duck for cover.

Luke Pawlowski lives nearby.

“I heard about at least 10 to 20 gunshots," he said. "They happened so fast, we thought they might have been fireworks."

NBC 6 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the gunfire and a potential suspect.

"Expect delays in this area, due to the active police investigation," police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.