1 shot in Miramar: Police

One person was shot and taken to the hospital early Thursday in Miramar, police said.

The shooting happened in the 11300 block of SW 30th Court, according to Miramar police.

The victim is an adult, but more information on their condition was not immediately available.

Video of the scene shows officers parked outside the Avalon Miramar Park Place apartments.

It was also not clear if authorities were searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.