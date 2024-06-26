1 shot, killed by police in Edgewater: Authorities

One person is dead after a police shooting in Edgewater, authorities said. A witness identified the deceased as a woman early Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and 25th Street, the Miami Police Department said.

"They did give her many warnings of, you know, stopping and please come forward and all of that, and she regardless just charged at them and she was shot," a witness, who said he is renting an Airbnb nearby, said.

The victim's name was not revealed.

No officers were hurt during the shooting, police said.

Miami police asked the public to avoid the area along Biscayne Boulevard to NE 2nd Avenue between 25th and 26th streets due to police activity.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

Miami police did not wish to provide further comment about what may have led to the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.