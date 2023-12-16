1 woman dead, 1 man injured at a shooting in an intersection in Dania Beach

One woman is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting at an intersection in Dania Beach on Friday night.

According to a press release by the Broward Sheriff's Office, the two victims were sitting at a red light at the corner of Southwest 112th Avenue and Stirling Road, when another car pulled up and began shooting at them.

Deputies say they were able to transport both victims to a nearby hospital but the female was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

The condition of the man was not given in the press release.

The press release also said that BSO Deputies are investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information about this shooting to contact Broward Crimestoppers at (954)-493-8477.