1 Woman Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash on Florida's Turnpike

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles on the Florida's Turnpike left one woman dead early Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occured just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes on the Turnpike just south of Griffin Road, troopers said.

At the time of the incident, all northbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.