10 Injured, 1 Missing After 2 Boats Crash Off Key Biscayne

Authorities are searching for a missing man after two boats crashed off Key Biscayne Friday at around 10:45 p.m.

Twelve people were on the boats when they collided. 10 were taken to the hospital, including an adult and a minor in critical condition, according to Miami Fire-Rescue.

The crash occurred near Nixon Beach.

One man is still missing, divers were searching for him overnight in Biscayne Bay, authorities said.

Authorities say they transitioned from rescue efforts to recovery efforts in the search for the missing man.

Authorities told NBC 6 the U.S. Coast Guard is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.