10-Month-Old Baby Overdoses, Parents Arrested: PD

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office says a 10-month-old child was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on drugs just two days after Christmas.

According to an incident report, Green Acres Fire Rescue used narcan to revive the young girl.

Police say the mother of the child, 24-year-old Melissa Katz, admitted to smoking two "Oxys" with her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kaeden Walton, the day before the incident, and three more the following day.

According to an arrest report for Katz, the baby was left alone in the bedroom during a heated argument between Walton and Katz.

NBC Affiliate WPTV-TV reports the mother admitted there was a large ziplock bag of medications on the bed with the child.

Walton told detectives he's "prescribed a host of pain medications, as well as possessing a medical marijuana license" due to a back injury.

Katz and Walton have been arrested and face child abuse charges.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.