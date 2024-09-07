Miami-Dade County

10 residents are closer to getting their dream home thanks to Miami-Dade lottery

10 applicants were selected out of more than 23,000 individuals

By Sophia Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents of Miami-Dade are one step closer to getting their dream home.

On Friday, 10 applicants were selected to be part of the final round of a Dream Home Lottery.  

“It would be a dream," Claudio Fernandez said from Miami-Dade County’s Main Library.

Claudio said he currently rents.

"I want to purchase a house and this is a great opportunity," he said.

Erika said she is currently living with family.

“We are looking to start a family, so I think this is a great opportunity," she said. "I think it’s the right time for us, and it would really mean a lot for us.

She’s one of the hopefuls who are looking to be given the opportunity to purchase one of two newly constructed homes in Homestead. Each home – with four bedrooms and two bathrooms – is going for $394,000.

"In Miami, it means a lot. It’s a great opportunity for people to have a dream home," Erika said. "It’s a lot of things that people are suffering from right now, high-interest costs, it’s just very difficult."

A virtual randomized drawing was held Friday to see who would be selected. Those at the county library watched on in anticipation as 10 applicants were selected out of more than 23,000 individuals.

The 10 applicants that were selected were ranked from 1 to 10. The first two will move to the financing and closing phase, and if they can’t meet the requirements in a certain amount of time, the county will continue to move down the list until both homes are sold.

Miami-Dade County says that this is just the first dream home lottery and that there are potentially 72 other plots of land they are looking to include in future home lotteries.

