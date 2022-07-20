11-Month-Old North Florida Baby Dies After Being Left in Parked Car

Police are investigating the death of an 11-month-old baby who reportedly was left inside a park vehicle in Tallahassee for what officials said was an "extended period."

The Tallahassee Police Department said officers responded to the scene outside of a rehabilitation hospital Tuesday after the baby was found inside.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation involving an 11-month-old child in the 1700 block of Mahan Center Boulevard. The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/W5pkt2KE6W — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) July 19, 2022

"The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries," the department said.

NBC News did not confirm the baby's identity or if the death was heat-elated, citing a report from the Tallahassee Democrat.