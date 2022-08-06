113 Haitian Migrants Land in the Florida Keys

113 Haitian migrants landed in a vessel near Key Largo off of Ocean reef on Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m. according to Border Patrol Miami sector.

#BreakingNews @USCG, @mcsonews, @CBPAMO, @CBPSoutheast & other partner agencies are on scene with a grounded sailing vessel off Ocean Reef, #KeyLargo. We ask the public to please transit the area with caution and give rescue crews space. Updates will follow. #SAR pic.twitter.com/SeN5UVZu4o — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 6, 2022

United States Border Patrol Miami sector currently has those 113 Haitian migrants in custody, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosa said.

"We are working to keep them safe, clean, fed, and healthy," he said in a tweet.

#BREAKING: 113 migrants from #Haiti were taken into #BorderPatrol custody after making landfall near Key Largo, #Florida. @USCGSoutheast & @CBPAMORegDirSE partners rescued the migrants who remained onboard the vessel. We appreciate the support from all of our partners on scene. pic.twitter.com/HdOHmDShSm — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) August 6, 2022

Slosa said they are working to find out exactly who the migrants are and what they might have brought with them into the United States.

This is an ongoing investigation as the United States Border Patrol Miami sector work on identifying the smugglers who crammed the migrants onto the vessel.