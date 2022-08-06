113 Haitian Migrants Land in the Florida Keys

113 Haitian migrants landed in a vessel near Key Largo off of Ocean reef on Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m. according to Border Patrol Miami sector.
United States Border Patrol Miami sector currently has those 113 Haitian migrants in custody, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosa said.
"We are working to keep them safe, clean, fed, and healthy," he said in a tweet.
Slosa said they are working to find out exactly who the migrants are and what they might have brought with them into the United States.
This is an ongoing investigation as the United States Border Patrol Miami sector work on identifying the smugglers who crammed the migrants onto the vessel.