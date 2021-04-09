12-Year-Old Arrested for Making Bomb Threat at Broward School

A 12-year-old student has been arrested after he made a bomb threat at his Broward County school, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the boy used a fictitious email address to make the threat at Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac Wednesday.

“Theres a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow," the email read, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the school and evacuated students and staff while the bomb squad and detectives searched for any possible devices, officials said.

Detectives were able to identify the boy as a suspect in the threat, and he admitted to sending it, authorities said.

The boy was arrested and charged with threat to bomb-false report bomb explosive weapon. He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.