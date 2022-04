Police are asking the public's help to find 12 year-old King Simons Smith who has been reported missing from the Little Haiti area.

Smith is 5’4” with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shorts and a Mario backpack on a white BMX bike.

If you know of Smith's whereabouts you are to please call Miami Police 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.