13 arrested in fatal Florida shooting stemming from rap feud involving Kodak Black: Sheriff

More than a year after a shooting in Florida left a woman dead and five others injured, authorities have arrested 13 suspects and said they believe the incident stemmed from a dispute involving Kodak Black and another rapper.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. back on Jan. 16, 2023, in Sanford in Seminole County and claimed the life of 31-year-old Princess Tolliver.

At a news conference Monday, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Tolliver had been attending a concert for the rapper Jackboy and was leaving in a van with about a dozen other people when the suspects, who were traveling in four other vehicles, opened fire on the van.

Tolliver, of Tallahassee, died from her injuries. Five other women were also shot but recovered from their injuries.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office

The van Tolliver was in was following an SUV that Jackboy was in, and authorities believe Jackboy was the intended target.

"The likely motive for the incident stemmed from a very public, high profile dispute playing out on social media and in the court system involving JackBoy and a known associate of the shooters, another rap artist Bill Capri, known by the stage name Kodak Black," Lemma said.

Lemma said Black isn't facing charges and there's no evidence he's linked to the crime.

The suspects are part of a criminal street gang known as OTF, which stands for "On Top Forever," and is subgroup of the Crips gang, Lemma said.

Lemma said the motive is unknown but detectives believe the suspects were watching the feud play out of social media and were possibly trying to make a name for themselves or get some street cred.

"The investigation did not reveal that there was any financial compensation or that Kodak Black had arranged direct involvement with them to do this," Lemma said.

The 13 suspects who've been arrested, including 11 men and two women, are facing various charges related to the shooting.

They were identified as Alvarez Caprio Cosby, Darling Washington Siplin, Ryqaries Antonio Malik Davis, Daneka Daney Francis Hair, Quardarius Jalouis Demetri Holley, Thallas Jerome Inman, Jah'Michael Anthony Wright, John Darrell Williams, Robin Clay Hickmon Jr., Rovonte Lamar Daniels, Rayvon Desmond Whittaker, Valarie Shavontiiya Smith, and Jaquan Tyreek Watson.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office

A 14th suspect, 25-year-old Trevon Law, is also being sought in the shooting.