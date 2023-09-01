14-year-old charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 students at Clearwater high school

A 14-year-old is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two students at a Clearwater high school, officials said.

According to police, the student went Countryside Highschool in Clearwater is facing charges for attempted murder.

Update in Countryside High School stabbing: 14-year-old suspect charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. One victim has been released from the hospital after being treated for stab wounds. The other remains hospitalized in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/EF5hs9WeDw — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) September 1, 2023

Officials have not released any additional information on the events that led up to the incident, but confirmed that the suspect was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said one victim was released from the hospital after being treated for stab wounds, and the other is still hospitalized but in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.