14-Year-Old Dead After SW Miami-Dade Shooting

A 14-year-old boy was killed after shots were fired in southwest Miami-Dade Sunday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. around the 15800 block of southwest 106th Street.

The boy was visiting from out-of-town and police say he told his family that he was going to meet up with friends.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy's identity has not been released and the investigation are still active.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

