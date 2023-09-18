14-year-old Florida boy in custody after he killed his mother, shot her boyfriend 5 times: Sheriff

A 14-year-old Florida boy is in custody after officials say he shot and killed his mother.

According to Fox 13, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the sheriff's office began to receive 911 calls around 4 p.m. Saturday that prompted a response to the Summerfield subdivision in Riverview.

Responding deputies found a 14-year-old who repeatedly pointed a gun at his own head, Chronister said. After a 16-minute negotiation, deputies fired a non-lethal round and took the teen into custody.

Deputies then discovered a woman's body in the driveway.

According to WFLA, deputies came into contact with another family member at this point. The teen suspect's brother said he heard his mom and her boyfriend arguing along with several gunshots.

When the brother left his bedroom, he witnessed his younger brother shoot his own mother.

Chronister said he believes after shooting his mom’s boyfriend, then fatally shooting his own mother after an argument, the boy began running around the neighborhood to finish off the mom’s boyfriend.

The mother's boyfriend suffered five gunshot wounds, officials said. He is in critical condition.

“This 14-year-old young boy’s life is over too," Chronsiter added. “He will never see the outside of a detention facility.”

The 14-year-old suspect has no criminal history, officials said.

“The scene behind me is one that nightmares are made of,” Chronister said.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the National Hotline at 800-799-7233.