15-Year-Old Charged for Shooting a Student in Miami Gardens, Causing School Lockdowns

Rodney Buckles faces 10 charges after a shooting that forced three schools to go on lockdown on Feb 6.

By Christian Colón

After nearly a month, police charged a teen as an adult in connection with a shooting that locked down three schools in Miami Gardens.

Rodney Buckles, 15, faces multiple charges — including attempted felony murder and aggravated battery — in connection with the Feb 6 shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, Buckles was standing on the sidewalk near Norland Senior High School. At some point, the teen allegedly shot at four people. One person, who officials say was a student, was hit in the arm and leg. The three other people managed to dodge the bullets and ran away.

Police said Buckles can be seen on surveillance video.

Norland High School, Norland Middle School, and Norland Elementary School were all placed on lockdown.

Police took Buckles into custody a day after the incident. After his Miranda rights were read, the 15-year-old allegedly told police he thought one of the victims had previously fired a gun at him.

The teen had his first appearance as an adult Wednesday. His bond was set at $133,500. If he gets out, he will be under house arrest.

