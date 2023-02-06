Police Investigate Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Schools

A large presence of police and paramedics was outside Miami Norland Middle and Senior High schools Monday after a person was injured in a shooting.

Police didn't release many details on the incident.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed police cars and fire rescue trucks lined up outside the school.

Fire rescue officials said the person was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.