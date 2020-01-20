16-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Shot in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Master Nalton Johnson Jr. was shot around 10:25 p.m. Friday in the area of the Lincoln Fields Apartments near Northwest 64th Street and Northwest 20th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police said.

He was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries Monday morning, officials said.

Police are searching to information in the shooting, and a reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information. Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.