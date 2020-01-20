Miami-Dade

16-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Shot in NW Miami-Dade

Police searching for clues in killing of Master Nalton Johnson Jr.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Master Nalton Johnson Jr. was shot around 10:25 p.m. Friday in the area of the Lincoln Fields Apartments near Northwest 64th Street and Northwest 20th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police said.

He was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries Monday morning, officials said.

Local

Super Bowl LIV 9 mins ago

Complete Guide to Super Bowl LIV Week Events in South Florida

MLK Day 2020 Jan 17

Miami-Dade, Broward Holding Various Events Honoring MLK on Monday

Police are searching to information in the shooting, and a reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information. Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us