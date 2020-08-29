16-Year-Old Girl Missing Out of Southwest Miami

Miami-Dade police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who may be in need of assistance.

Siana Arroliga is a white female with brown eyes and purple hair, and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen in the 400 block of Southwest 78th Place wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and a beige skirt.

Arroliga suffers from anxiety and depression, and police believe she is not in compliance with her medications. She was discovered missing early on Friday, and allegedly left a suicide note.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Detective F. Owens, or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).