$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Publix in Plantation

There was still no winner for the $627 million jackpot in Friday night's drawing.

By Victoria Jardine

Someone in South Florida scored a $1 million ticket while playing Mega Millions.

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix store located at 1181 South University Drive in Plantation, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers were 10, 17, 20, 24, 54 while the Mega Ball was 8.

The next chance the win big is Tuesday, Sept. 3. at 11 p.m.

