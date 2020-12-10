Miami Beach

1st Openly Gay Man Named Interim Miami Beach City Manager

Raul Aguila will handle the city government while Miami Beach searches for a replacement for Jimmy Morales

Getty Images, City of Miami Beach

The first openly gay man has been named interim city manager in Miami Beach.

Raul Aguila, who has been the city attorney, was appointed Wednesday. Aguila will handle the city government while Miami Beach searches for a replacement for Jimmy Morales.

Morales will leave his job Friday to take a position in the administration of new Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, The Miami Herald reports.

Officials said Aguila will earn more than $314,000 in base salary. The plan is for Aguila to return to his post as Miami Beach city attorney once a permanent manager is named.

Aguila's appointment means that five of the 10 Miami Beach leaders and senior officials who sit on the City Commission dais are openly gay men.

“For the first time in (Miami Beach) history, we have an openly gay manager, city attorney and city clerk,” Aguila said in a statement. “It’s historic.”

