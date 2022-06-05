2 BSO Deputies, 1 Other Person Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in Lauderdale Lakes

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left two deputies and one other person hospitalized Saturday night in Lauderdale Lakes.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 26th Street. BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a red GMC pickup truck ran a red light and struck a marked BSO unit that had two deputies inside.

Another vehicle was also struck in the crash and rolled over, according to BSO.

After the crash, BSO says the driver of the red pickup truck fled the scene on foot. That driver is still at large.

BSO’s Aviation Unit transported one of the deputies to an area hospital, and the other deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital by ground.

At this time, all three individuals are believed to have injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to officials.

Detectives with BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

North and southbound lanes of Northwest 31st Avenue are shut down between Northwest 19th Street and Oakland Park Boulevard. Lanes are also shut down east and west in the area of Northwest 26th Street.

Anyone with information on the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash should contact Broward Crime Stoppers by phone at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.