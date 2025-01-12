2 businesses damaged after heavy dumpster fire in Little Havana

Miami firefighters battled a heavy dumpster fire Sunday, that damaged two nearby businesses in Little Havana.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, shortly after midnight, firefighters responded to reports of a blaze located in the 1400 block of SW 6th Street.

When they arrived, fire crews found a single-story commercial building with heavy smoke coming from the back of the structure.

Firefighters extended hose lines for an aggressive fire attack and encountered a dumpster fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews began to extinguish the blaze when they noticed the flames extended into the attic space of the adjacent building.

Immediately, a search for victims was conducted of each business and was deemed all clear.

Within 45 minutes the fire was under control.

Miami Fire said two businesses sustained smoke damage, affecting a mini market the most.

That business will remain closed, and the fire is now under investigation.

Hazards such as propane tanks and a partial roof collapse were encountered, but no injuries were reported.