2 Children Killed, 4 Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Wilton Manors: BSO

Two kids have died and four other children were hospitalized after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Wilton Manors.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. near the 2400 block of NW 9th Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The two children died at the scene, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. Four other children were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Officials have not released the children's ages and identities at this time.

"This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone," said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Anyone with more information can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.