Roughly 300 books were removed from school libraries in Florida last year. Here's the full list

Florida's education department quietly released a list of roughly 300 books that were removed from shelves across the state's school districts last year.

According to the list, which includes many titles with LGBTQ themes or characters, South Florida is among the areas with the least book removals.

Despite objections, no books were removed Miami-Dade County. Monroe and Palm Beach also had zero books removed. The only county in South Florida with removed books was Broward County with three titles.

It's a move that Broward County’s Libraries Director Allison Grubbs spoke out against.

“I felt sadness at seeing the list, it’s a tangible list of censorship efforts that have been successful throughout the state often by a very small group of individuals who are leading the charge,” said Grubbs.

Of Florida’s 67 counties, 21 of them removed books last year. Clay County in northeast Florida had the most removals with 177, followed by Martin County in the southeast with 98 removals.

Overall, roughly 300 books were removed from Florida’s public-school libraries. See the full list here: