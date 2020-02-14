lauderhill

Father Slashed 2 Daughters With Machete in Lauderhill: Police

Police said the father was taken into custody, and the motive for the incident remains under investigation

Two children were rushed to the hospital after their father slashed them with a machete in Lauderhill Friday, authorities said.

The reported incident happened in the 1100 block of Northwest 44th Avenue.

Lauderhill Police officials said the father attacked his daughters, ages 10 and 17, with the machete. One was stabbed in the neck, the other in the head and arm.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the two children suffered major lacerations and were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Both were expected to survive.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

