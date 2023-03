Two Cuban migrants landed at the Key West International Airport on a powered hang glider on Saturday.

According to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, the migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody.

𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚:



Two Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at the Key West International Airport onboard a powered hang glider. No reported injuries. We appreciate the support from @mcsonews.#Breaking #Saturday #KeyWest #Cuba pic.twitter.com/KqqFlYqie1 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 25, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

