2 Cyclists Dead After Being Struck on the Rickenbacker Causeway

Two cyclists died after being struck on the Rickenbacker Causeway Sunday

Two cyclists died after being struck on the Rickenbacker Causeway Sunday afternoon, Miami Police said.

One adult male and female were struck and pronounced dead on the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

All traffic has been shut down on the causeway and officials recommend avoiding the area.

One person has been detained for questioning, Miami Police said.

The Rickenbacker Causeway connects Miami and Key Biscayne across Biscayne Bay.

