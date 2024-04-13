2 dead, 1 injured in Model City gas station triple shooting

Two men are dead, and one was injured after a shooting in Model City on Saturday morning.

According to Miami PD, officers responded to the scene at 1701 NW 54th street around 12:30 A.M. and found the three victims shot.

Detectives say that two of the victims died on scene and that Miami Fire Rescue rushed the third victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The condition of the third victim was not revealed, but witness video shows the man conscious when he was being loaded onto the ambulance.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more details on this developing story.