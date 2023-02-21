2 Dead, 3 Hurt After Explosion, Massive Fire at Medley Welding Business

Two people were killed and three others were injured after an explosion and massive fire that engulfed several vehicles and buildings at a Medley welding business Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to a reported explosion at the business in the 11300 block of Northwest S. River Drive around 8:30 a.m.

A nearby camera captured a massive ball of fire rising into the air from the business.

RAW: A Ring camera shows a massive explosion at a business in Medley.

Chopper footage showed heavy black smoke and flames pouring out of multiple structures and vehicles at the scene.

The fire seemed to be contained to one business, but several cars appeared to be destroyed as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire was put out by around 10 a.m.

Footage showed two bodies covered by yellow tarps at the scene. Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed a death investigation was underway.

Fire rescue officials confirmed there were five patients. Two were taken to a local trauma center, one by air and the other by ground, and a third person was treated at the scene.

#MDFR is on scene of a fire at 11350 NW S River Drive. Media staging area will be at NW 97 Avenue & NW South River Drive. pic.twitter.com/Qnqxx0rJ3w — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 21, 2023

Miami-Dade Police Det. Luis Sierra said detectives are investigating the incident.

"Right now investigators are still trying to find out exactly what caused this combustion," Sierra said.

