Two people died Monday after a crash on Interstate 95 in Miami Gardens, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a Dodge pickup truck and a Toyota sedan on the southbound side of I-95 near Miami Gardens Drive.

Two women inside the sedan have died, according to the FHP. It's unclear how the crash occurred.

At one point, all southbound lanes of I-95 were closed in the area.

