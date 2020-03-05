Miami-Dade

2 Drivers Rushed To Hospital After Crash Flips SUV in Allapattah

Police said both drivers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where their exact conditions were unknown

Two drivers were rushed to the hospital after their compact SUVs collided in Allapattah Thursday morning, flipping one of the vehicles onto its roof close to a home.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 29th Street around 6 a.m.

Police said both drivers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where their exact conditions were unknown.

Detectives spent hours examining the debris, taking pictures and measurements of the heavily damaged vehicles. Tow truck crews showed up to haul off the remains of both cars.

Neighbor Vilma Valentin said she was chatting with family in her living room when she heard the collision.

"Boom! It scared me," she said in Spanish.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

