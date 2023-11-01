Hialeah

2 Hialeah city council seat races to be decided on Election Day

By NBC6

Getty Images

Hialeah residents will be voting in two city council races in next week's election.

In Group 1, Councilwoman Monica Perez is seeking reelection. Perez, a teacher, won the seat in 2019 and serves as the council president.

Facing Perez is political newcomer Elias D. Montes de Oca, whose website says he works for a paralegal firm that specializes in immigration.

In Group 4, Councilwoman Vivian Casáls-Muñoz is looking to be reelected. The longtime politician first served on the city council in 2006.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Casáls-Muñoz, who operates a real estate title company, is facing Angelica Pacheco, a nurse and small business owner.

Pacheco previously ran for the city council but lost in a runoff.

The election is on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your assigned precinct location.

Local

Miami 15 mins ago

Voters to decide 3 Miami commission races. Here's what you need to know

Officer arrested 46 mins ago

Miami police officer charged with DUI after being found passed out in car with gun on lap

For more information, visit the City of Hialeah's elections website.

This article tagged under:

HialeahElections
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us