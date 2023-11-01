2 Hialeah city council seat races to be decided on Election Day

Hialeah residents will be voting in two city council races in next week's election.

In Group 1, Councilwoman Monica Perez is seeking reelection. Perez, a teacher, won the seat in 2019 and serves as the council president.

Facing Perez is political newcomer Elias D. Montes de Oca, whose website says he works for a paralegal firm that specializes in immigration.

In Group 4, Councilwoman Vivian Casáls-Muñoz is looking to be reelected. The longtime politician first served on the city council in 2006.

Casáls-Muñoz, who operates a real estate title company, is facing Angelica Pacheco, a nurse and small business owner.

Pacheco previously ran for the city council but lost in a runoff.

The election is on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your assigned precinct location.

For more information, visit the City of Hialeah's elections website.