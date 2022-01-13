Miami-Dade County

2 Hospitalized After Brightline Train Hits SUV in Miami

One person managed to get out of the car before the collision happened, officials said

One person was hospitalized after a Brightline train struck an SUV in Miami Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and 20th Street.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said three adults were in the car at the time, and two of them were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Miami Police said one person managed to get out of the car before the collision happened.

The incident remains under investigation.

