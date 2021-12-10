Miami

2 Hospitalized, 3 in Custody After Miami Fight Involving Machete: Police

Officers responded to the area near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street around 6 a.m. after reports of a man in the area waving the weapon

A wild encounter involving a machete in Miami left two men hospitalized and three in custody early Friday, police said.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the area near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street around 6 a.m. after reports of a man in the area waving the weapon.

When officers arrived they found a 61-year-old man on the ground in a pool of blood with his hands and feet tied after he had been severely beaten.

Another man had been cut in the face with the machete and was treated by paramedics at the scene. A third man was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A total of three suspects were taken into custody. No one has been arrested or charged while investigators look into what exactly happened.

Officials said all of the men know each other and had gotten into some sort of argument.

