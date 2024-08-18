Miami-Dade County

2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle rollover crash in NW Miami-Dade

Cellphone video from Only in Dade captured three heavily damaged cars, including two that rolled over.

By Victoria Jardine

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade ended with two vehicles upside down on Sunday.

The crash took place in the area of Opa Locka Boulevard and NW 10 Avenue and officers responded around 3:30 p.m.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Video from Only in Dade captured three heavily damaged cars, including two that rolled over.

Two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital North in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us