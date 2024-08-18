2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle rollover crash in NW Miami-Dade

A major multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade ended with two vehicles upside down on Sunday.

The crash took place in the area of Opa Locka Boulevard and NW 10 Avenue and officers responded around 3:30 p.m.

Video from Only in Dade captured three heavily damaged cars, including two that rolled over.

Two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital North in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.