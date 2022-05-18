2 Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman hospitalized Wednesday in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's deputies received the call before 4 p.m. near the 100 block of Southeast 12th Avenue.

Parademics and deputies found the two victims at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, BSO said. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries was unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.