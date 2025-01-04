2 hospitalized, including child, after dog attack in Deerfield Beach

Two people, including a child, were hospitalized Friday after dogs attacked them in Deerfield Beach, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded after 6:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Southwest 13th Place after a call reported an animal bite.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A child and an adult were transported to hospitals for their injuries.

Deputies later secured three dogs believed to have been involved in the attacks.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Broward County Animal Control was called to the scene.

"The dog, out of nowhere, just attacked him," said one girl, who said her brother was the one injured. "...he was screaming and asking for help."