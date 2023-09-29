2 hospitalized, suspect at large after woman opens fire on car in West Perrine

Two people have been hospitalized after a woman drove up to their car and opened fire on them, striking them both in West Perrine, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victims fled the scene and drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital South.

At this time, the man that was driving the car is in critical condition and the woman who was with him, was grazed in the face by a bullet and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect who opened fire remains at large.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.