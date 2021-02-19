Miramar

2 Juveniles Ejected From Car in Bad Crash in Miramar

NBC 6

Two juveniles were hospitalized after they were ejected from a car during a bad crash in Miramar Friday.

The crash happened in the 6800 block of County Line Road on the border with Miami-Dade County.

Miramar Police said two vehicles were involved, with two juveniles from one of the cars being ejected.

Both were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where their exact conditions were unknown.

The driver of the car they were in was also hospitalized, but the driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

