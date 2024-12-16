2 dead, 4 hurt after car crashes into earlier crash scene on I-95 in Broward: FHP

Two women were killed and four people were injured when a car crashed into an earlier crash scene on Interstate 95 in Broward County late Sunday, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before midnight in the northbound lanes of I-95 north of Atlantic Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla had been involved in a minor crash and were stopped in the inside general purpose lane with hazard lights, headlights and tailights on.

The two drivers were outside the vehicles exchanging information when a Toyota Camry "failed to drive in a safe and prudent manner" and made impact, FHP officials said.

A woman who was outside the vehicles was killed, along with another woman who was in the Elantra, officials said.

Three men and a woman were also injured in the crash, including the driver of the Camry and a man who was standing near the vehicles.

All lanes were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash, and heavy backups were reported.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple damaged vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing.

