2 lanes blocked after box truck rolls over on the Florida's Turnpike

A rollover crash on the Florida's Turnpike has caused two lanes to be blocked off, causing major traffic delays Monday morning.

Images show a large box truck flipped onto its side on the Turnpike southbound lanes just before Red Road where the two left lanes are blocked.

Cars are having to maneuver around the scene causing stop and go traffic all the way back to University or NW 27th Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.