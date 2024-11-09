2 Marathon men arrested for street racing on US 1, one with a child in car: Authorities

Two men from Marathon were arrested Friday for allegedly street racing on U.S. 1, one of them with a 5-year-old in the car, according to authorities.

Yunielkis Junior De Leon, 19, and Michael Alvin Joseph Taute, 38, were charged with street racing on a roadway. Taute faces an additional charge of child neglect, and was cited for not having the child in a car seat.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a Nissan sedan and a Chevrolet sedan were racing north near 89th Street at around 7 p.m. They reached about 80 mph before they were pulled over.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Yunielkis Junior De Leon, 19, on the left, and Michael Alvin Joseph Taute, 38, on the right

No injuries were reported, and the 5-year-old was turned over to the care of a family member, authorities said.

De Leon and Taute were both taken to jail, and their vehicles were towed.