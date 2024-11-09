2 Marathon men arrested for street racing on US 1, one with a child in car: Authorities

Two men from Marathon were arrested Friday for allegedly street racing on U.S. 1, one of them with a 5-year-old in the car, according to authorities.
Yunielkis Junior De Leon, 19, and Michael Alvin Joseph Taute, 38, were charged with street racing on a roadway. Taute faces an additional charge of child neglect, and was cited for not having the child in a car seat.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a Nissan sedan and a Chevrolet sedan were racing north near 89th Street at around 7 p.m. They reached about 80 mph before they were pulled over.
No injuries were reported, and the 5-year-old was turned over to the care of a family member, authorities said.
De Leon and Taute were both taken to jail, and their vehicles were towed.