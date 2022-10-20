2 Men Killed in Shooting in Lauderhill Parking Lot: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in Lauderhill that left two men dead Wednesday night.

Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Both men, who were not identified, died at the scene. A woman told NBC 6 that one of the two victims was the father of her child and was called to the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A Ring doorbell camera from close to the scene captured the sound of a barrage of gunfire.

UPDATE | Ring video captured sound of gunshots where 2 men were shot to death in Lauderhill @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/lKFidT3g1n — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) October 20, 2022

Witnesses told police a third person was involved but fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said a person arrived at Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac with a gunshot wound but it's unknown if that person was involved in the original shooting scene.

Police have not released additional details. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.