2 Miami Police Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus: Chief

The officers are experiencing mild symptoms, Chief Jorge Colina said in a statement

Two City of Miami Police officers have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Jorge Colina said Thursday.

Colina said the officers were placed into self-isolation immediately after they reported having symptoms and were promptly tested for COVID-19.

"Both officers are in good spirits and are currently experiencing only mild effects from the virus," Colina said in a statement.

Colina said the department is taking all possible measures to minimize the risk of secondary exposures.

"MPD had anticipated the potential for exposure within its workforce and has robust screening and reporting processes in place to minimize the spread of infection to additional employees and the general public," Colina's statement read.

Miami officials have approved a curfew for the city starting Friday that will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to try to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

