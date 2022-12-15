2 New Brightline Stations in Aventura and Boca Raton Set to Open Next Week

Two new Brightline railway stations in Aventura and Boca Raton will be opening next week, the company announced Thursday.

The first day of service for the new stations will be Dec. 21, with one-way tickets already on sale.

It's time! Now accepting bookings to ride to and from Aventura and Boca Raton beginning December 21. Where are you heading first?#GoBrightline #Aventura #BocaRaton pic.twitter.com/ILq6uajeia — Brightline (@GoBrightline) December 15, 2022

The Aventura Station is located at 19796 West Dixie Highway. The Boca station is at 101 Northwest 4th Street.

Brightline has been running from downtown Miami to downtown West Palm Beach with a stop in between in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The high-speed trains can reach speeds faster than 70 mph.

The company plans to expand to central Florida with an Orlando station set to open in 2023.